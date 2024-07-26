MATR FOODS (IEU GT2)

Summary sheet
The project supports a Danish innovative start-up in the first industrial scale implementation of their innovative technology for the production of plant-based meat alternative products.
The loan will finance the promoter's research, development and investments (RDI) activities and the construction and operation of a first-of-a-kind plant for the production of new, clean label plant-based meat alternatives. The project is fully in line with the Green Deal, with strong focus on the farm to fork strategy. In fact, the produced plant-based meat alternative products can provide additional options to EU consumers for a plant based low carbon diet. Additionally, the project is also strongly aligned to the EU Bioeconomy strategy, fostering the development of innovative technologies for biomass processing and valorisation. By supporting the growth of an innovative start-up, it supports the competitiveness of the EU food industry in the alternative protein domain.
The Project is fully aligned to InvestEU objectives, fostering activities in the area of the Bioeconomy for the development of innovative biomass processing technologies for the production of plant-based meat alternative products via solid state fermentation. The Project is also consistent with the EU Green Deal, supporting the Farm to Fork strategy to create healthy and environmentally friendly food systems.
Market failures: This Project contributes to financing of smaller innovative and/ or high-growth companies, which generate significant positive externalities through the creation of innovative processes and products. The first of-its-kind production facility will create innovative plant-based meat replacements creating valuable environmental, health and knowledge externalities. By providing plant-based meat alternatives, the Project supports customers in reducing meat consumption, while maintaining a balanced and healthy diet. Therefore, the Project may also help reduce negative environmental externalities. The project also supports competition on the market for minced meat substitutes.
Aligned with EIB Public Policy Goals (PPGs), the project supports 'Research, Innovation and Digital' and 'Natural Resource Use, Management and Protection.' It includes RDI activities to optimize processes and develop low-carbon food products, enhancing EU industry competitiveness. Financing the facility's construction and operation enables the commercialization of plant-based meat alternatives, fostering SME growth and creating jobs. The EIB provides significant financial additionality with high-risk debt financing, crucial for scaling up innovative technology. The promoter benefits from the Green Transition finance product, overcoming challenges in accessing commercial loans due to limited track record and project risks. The EIB's involvement also attracts private investors and is essential for the company's growth.
This Project would not be feasible without InvestEU and EIB support, which enables scaling up sales, achieving profitability, and catalysing further equity investments, ensuring the realization of environmental and health benefits.
Compliance with the environmental legislation, notably the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending 2011/92/EU) and compliance with the industrial emissions directive (IED 2010/75/EU) and other applicable environmental laws, will be assessed during the project appraisal.
The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC, where applicable), as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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