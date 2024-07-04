Pity the tuna, the world’s most consumed fish. It’s not only tasty, it’s a relatively inexpensive source of protein. Humans eat around one billion pounds of canned and packaged tuna per year, in everything from salade niçoise to vitello tonnato to gooey tuna melts.

However, the fish’s immense popularity comes at a price. Overfishing is one: according to the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation, 13% of tuna stocks are caught more quickly than they can be replenished. Bycatch is another major issue—untargeted species, such as turtles, dolphins, or other fish, are caught in longlines or nets meant for tuna, their carcasses thrown back into the ocean. People are also victims of the tuna industry, as human rights abuses, including slavery, occur on fishing boats that travel far out to sea.

Fortunately for tuna lovers, a startup from Berlin, BettaF!sh, has come up with a plant-based product that allows people to eat an ocean-friendly “TU-NAH” alternative without any of the industry’s problems. Better yet, it’s made from seaweed.

In 2023, the German startup was a finalist in European Investment Bank Institute’s Social Innovation Tournament, which recognises innovative companies making a social, ethical, or environmental impact.