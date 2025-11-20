Bucharest’s metro is the city’s beating heart—moving 750,000 people daily through five lines that keep Romania’s capital connected. But by 2021, the system’s core Metro Line 2 was showing its age. Late one night, EIB Advisory transport engineer Mihai Frumosu walked the silent tunnels and saw that “without immediate intervention, it would be impossible to keep the line functioning. A disruption could paralyse the centre of Bucharest.”

Line 2 needed to cope with a rapidly growing city, while its infrastructure – some of it half a century old – couldn't meet new environmental, social and technical requirements. And it had to keep running while it was expanded and renovated. “We calculated that to replace the metro service, you’d need more than 100 full buses every minute,” says Alan O’Brien, EIB Advisory lead urban mobility expert. “Closing it would have choked the city.”

EIB Advisory worked with Metrorex, the government-owned company that runs the Metro, to develop a phased renovation plan. The solution? Keep the line running with partial closures on weekends and during the summer, while maintaining operations on weekdays. “Safety was the main concern—not comfort or speed,” says Frumosu. “When you carry thousands of people, you must carry them safely first.”

This approach turned a seemingly unmanageable project into a model for future upgrades. “Through technical partnering with Metrorex, the project was turned from unimplementable into a best-in-class solution,” O’Brien says. This model is now expected to be replicated on Lines 1 and 3.