White tiger shrimp have a problem: they’re so tasty that people can’t get enough of them. Demand for shrimp is growing at a rate of 8% a year as the world’s growing population seeks the delicious high-protein, low-fat crustaceans for their barbecues, curries, pasta, stir fries and keto diets.

But satisfying this demand comes at a huge environmental and social cost. White-legged shrimp are on Greenpeace International’s seafood red list, because of their link to mangrove destruction, overfishing in the wild, pollution, and significant human-rights abuses in some countries.

Munich-based Oceanloop aims to change that. “Our fully automated, indoor, shrimp-farming technology, is uninterrupted by climate, so we can farm day and night, in the winter and in the summer, almost anywhere in the world,” says Fabian Riedel, the company's chief executive.

The aquaculture technology company has developed a new kind of shrimp farm that will allow the popular seafood to be raised and processed on land in cooler climates, such as that of Europe, with minimal environmental impact and optimal conditions for the animals.