Since 1929, Gropper has been run by the same family. Three generations into its story, the German dairy company sources its raw milk from 780 dairy farmers around the city of Bissingen in Germany, within a radius of about 160 kilometres. These partnerships are built to last, with contracts spanning between two to three years and fair pricing tied to market averages.

“We maintain strong relationships with our suppliers through ongoing communication and collaboration, fostering trust and mutual growth,” says Chief Executive Heiner Gropper. “This approach helps us build a resilient and sustainable supply chain for the future.”

But in a fragmented dairy market with few big, cross-border operations, it’s hard to finance innovation. With Gropper diversifying into smoothies, juices, and milk-based drinks, it turned to the European Investment Bank for backing.

The European Union’s financing arm invested €49 million in September 2024 in Gropper to back the modernisation of its existing facilities – a move that will decrease the use of natural gas and cut transport emissions through automated storage and logistics. The project also includes investments in infrastructure for renewable energy generation.

“We are pleased to work with Gropper, as it’s a family-owned company,” says Karol Czarnecki, who works on the project at the European Investment Bank. “Companies like Gropper are the true cornerstone of Germany’s economy. We deeply respect their unique mix of business stability and nimble management. Collaborating with them has been an invaluable experience, enhancing our insights into this market.”