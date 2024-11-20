To cut its CO 2 emissions and strengthen its energy security, Europe is investing massively in renewable energies like wind and solar power. But the intermittent and weather-dependent supply of electricity from sunshine and wind makes it difficult for grid operators to predict and manage electricity supply and demand.

Reliance on renewables can also make it more difficult for grids to maintain a stable electrical frequency. This poses a risk to their stability, as it makes the system less able to withstand sudden disturbances, like the loss of a large generator, or a sudden drop in wind.

Read about the challenges renewables pose to grid operators

The distribution grid operator in Germany’s Thuringia region, TEAG, is one of many grid companies in Europe investing now to address these bumps in the road to decarbonisation. Known as “the green heart of Germany” for its dense forests, Thuringia generates more than 57% of its electricity from renewables, including 22% from wind.

In April 2024, TEAG signed a €400 million loan with the European Investment Bank under the European Union’s REPowerEU plan to help finance a €600 million investment programme to upgrade its sprawling regional network. It serves 620 municipalities, many of which are small, with only 10 000 to 20 000 inhabitants.

“Inadequate investment in power grids means that they often risk becoming a bottleneck to the expansion of renewable energy and the green transition,” says Lars Anwandter, a European Investment Bank loan officer who worked on the financing. “With the support of the REPowerEU plan, we can finance more than the usual maximum of 50% of such projects.”