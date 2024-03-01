TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN

The project concerns standard electricity network investments in a regulated natural monopoly.





The promoter's CAPEX plan includes investments in electricity distribution and metering. The project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from RES.





The Programme is expected to contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Programme will contribute to the Bank's ELP themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks) and Innovative technologies and new types of energy infrastructure (smart meters).





The operation addresses a number of desired results, including maintaining security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities. Smart technologies allow energy consumers to receive more granular and closer to real time information, thereby enabling demand response to price signals.





The project is expected to deliver excellent economic benefits and excellent social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.





In financial terms, the EIB loan is expected to allow the borrower to diversify its funding sources (with first time financing from EIB) at attractive financial conditions, with a long term (25 years) and grace period (3 years), reflecting the average economic life of the assets and the time for project's construction/implementation. The EIB loan also allows a high flexibility in use of the line, with limited commitment fees over a 4 year availability period. In non-financial terms, the granting of the EIB loan is considered to have a positive signalling and catalytic effect.