Project cycle

How to prepare a project proposal

We offer loans, guarantees, equity investments and advisory services. The most suitable tool will depend on the objectives of the project and on various other factors. The EIB finances projects in most sectors and typically covers up to 50% of a project’s total cost. Our loans usually start at €25 million, although in some cases the EIB can lend lower amounts. To be eligible, projects must promote the priorities and objectives of the European Union and the EIB. Find more product descriptions and eligibility criteria in our What we offer section.

Given the range and diversity of potential projects, there is no standardised documentation requirement. Generally, the EIB expects to receive a comprehensive feasibility study, a detailed description of the capital investment together with the prospective financing arrangements. The project promoter should provide sufficient information to allow the EIB to assess whether the project adheres to EIB lending objectives and has a well-developed business plan.

The EIB will undertake due diligence to ensure the project is eligible for financing by looking, where applicable, at the following aspects: