Description
The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 outlines our goals for climate finance that supports the European Green Deal and helps make Europe carbon-neutral by 2050. It maps the next stages in the journey to a sustainable planet and provides a framework to counter climate change.
The EIB Group has published annual CBR progress reports and a mid-term review with updates to this framework. You can find the mid-term review of the CBR below.
EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Mid-term Review
This review summarises the EIB Group’s progress in delivering on its Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025. The Roadmap lays out how the EU bank would support the European Green Deal and a just transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development.
The EIB Group Paris alignment framework - Low carbon: Version 1.1
Version 1.1 November 2023 - Supporting alignment of new EIB Group operations with the temperature goal of the Paris Agreement
The EIB Group PATH Framework: Version 1.2
Version 1.2 November 2023 - Supporting counterparties on their pathways to align with the Paris agreement