  • Publication information

    14 Dec 2020

    142 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-4908-5 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/503343

Click here for the newest edition of this publication.

Description

The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025 outlines our goals for climate finance that supports the European Green Deal and helps make Europe carbon-neutral by 2050. It maps the next stages in the journey to a sustainable planet and provides a framework to counter climate change.

The EIB Group has published annual CBR progress reports and a mid-term review with updates to this framework. You can find the mid-term review of the CBR below.

27 November 2023

EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap Mid-term Review

This review summarises the EIB Group’s progress in delivering on its Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025. The Roadmap lays out how the EU bank would support the European Green Deal and a just transition to low-carbon, climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable development.
