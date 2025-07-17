Description

The European Investment Bank Group is committed to being open and transparent with EU citizens and the wider public. The EIB Group Transparency Policy explains how the EIB Group ensures transparency and engages with stakeholders. It sets out how the Group publishes information proactively and responds to requests for documents.

The EIB Group adopted a revised Transparency Policy on 17 November 2021, following a broad public consultation. An amendment to the policy was adopted on 16 July 2025 (Articles 4.7 and 5.4) to ensure that any disclosure or publication by the EIB does not compromise the public interest in public security, defence and military matters.