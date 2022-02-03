Description

The EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework is an overarching policy framework that allows the Group to focus on sustainable and inclusive development, committing to a just and fair transition and supporting the transition to economies and communities that are climate and disaster resilient, low carbon, environmentally sound and more resource-efficient.

It consists of a Group-wide Environmental and Social Policy and a revised set of EIB Environmental and Social Standards, including a new Standard 11 on Intermediated finance, which describe the requirements that all EIB-financed projects must meet.