    3 Feb 2022

    96 Pages (PDF/EN)

    • Diversity and gender
    • Human rights
    • Migration
    • Social sustainability
    • environment
    • Climate and environment
Description

The EIB Group Environmental and Social Sustainability Framework is an overarching policy framework that allows the Group to focus on sustainable and inclusive development, committing to a just and fair transition and supporting the transition to economies and communities that are climate and disaster resilient, low carbon, environmentally sound and more resource-efficient.

It consists of a Group-wide Environmental and Social Policy and a revised set of EIB Environmental and Social Standards, including a new Standard 11 on Intermediated finance, which describe the requirements that all EIB-financed projects must meet.

