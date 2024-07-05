At the heart of our procurement policy is a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and value for money. We ensure that all works, goods, and services financed by the Bank meet high standards of quality, are delivered on time, and are acquired at competitive prices—typically through open international competition.
- For procurement projects within the European Union and associated countries, we require full compliance with EU public procurement laws, particularly those promoting fair and competitive tendering.
- Outside the European Union, we apply the core principles of EU procurement directives—such as open competition, non-discrimination, fairness, and transparency—adapted as needed to local contexts.
Our goal is to support our partners and promote sound procurement practices that align with both our values and international best standards.
A call for tender at the EIB Group is a competitive process through which the Bank seeks to procure goods, services, or works by inviting qualified suppliers to submit bids, and is governed by EU procurement rules.
The EIB Group offers technical support to help make investment projects stronger and more effective, so they meet EU goals and deliver lasting benefits.
An expression of interest is a request to participate or a formal proposal sent by an applicant in response to a procedure launched by the EIB to identify, evaluate and select eligible candidates with criteria set in the call.
Procurement of works, goods and services required for projects financed in or in part by the EIB, or financed by loans guaranteed by the Bank.
Key publications
Guide to procurement for projects financed by the EIB
The purpose of this Guide to Procurement is to inform the promoters of projects whose contracts are financed in whole or in part by the European Investment Bank (“the Bank”) - or financed by loans guaranteed by the Bank - of the arrangements for procuring works, goods and services required for the project.
EIB’s Corporate & Technical Assistance Procurement Guide (version 4/2022)
Guide for the procurement of services, supplies, works and concessions managed by the EIB.
Application for a Technical Assistance Contract
This template must be sent by interested service providers fully completed...
Related information
Procurement for technical assistance operations
Technical assistance operations are subject to a tendering procedure. Participation in the tender is open to all natural and legal persons. If the financing is exclusively provided by the European Commission, participation is restricted to natural and legal persons in the Member States of the European Union and partner countries from the region covered by the financial regulation.
Privacy statement for corporate & technical assistance procurement and contracting activities
This privacy statement provides information regarding the processing of personal data (information related to an identified or identifiable natural person) carried out by the European Investment Bank in the course of our corporate and technical assistance (C&TA) procurement activities, including contract and vendor management. It includes important information about your rights under EU data protection law.