Borrowers and promoters are fully responsible for implementing projects financed by the Bank, including all procurement activities, from drafting tender documents to awarding and implementing contracts.

The involvement of the Bank is confined solely to verifying whether the conditions attached to its financing are met. The Bank may advise or assist promoters in the procurement process but is not a party to the resulting contracts.

The Guide to Procurement outlines the EIB’s project procurement policy. Its purpose is to inform borrowers and project promoters whose contracts are financed by the EIB of the arrangements for procuring works, goods and services required for their projects.