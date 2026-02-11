Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Project procurement

Procurement of works, goods and services required for the projects financed in whole or in part by the EIB - or financed by loans guaranteed by the Bank.

Borrowers and promoters are fully responsible for implementing projects financed by the Bank, including all procurement activities, from drafting tender documents to awarding and implementing contracts.

The involvement of the Bank is confined solely to verifying whether the conditions attached to its financing are met. The Bank may advise or assist promoters in the procurement process but is not a party to the resulting contracts.

The Guide to Procurement outlines the EIB’s project procurement policy. Its purpose is to inform borrowers and project promoters whose contracts are financed by the EIB of the arrangements for procuring works, goods and services required for their projects.

publication thumbnail

Latest developments

Invitation - webinar on transport procurement opportunities

 

The European Commission, the World Bank Group, European Investment Bank and European Bank for Reconstruction and Development have deepened their strategic partnership in the context of the Global Gateway initiative, to drive a new generation of connectivity projects.

Join this event to hear from the European Commission and MDBs about procurement opportunities including in the context of the Global Gateway initiative.

Agenda and invitation  

EIB exploring innovative procurement practices: early contractor involvement

 

The EIB organised a knowledge-sharing session on Friday, 28 November 2025 with Rijkswaterstaat - the executive agency of the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management- to discuss how procurement can become a strategic driver of innovation and resilience in Europe’s infrastructure delivery.

The world around us is changing fast. Climate pressures, geopolitical uncertainty, technological developments and economic shifts demand that Europe acts with greater agility and creativity. Innovation is needed not only in what we build, but in how we deliver it. And procurement is no longer just an administrative process with static roles of the parties involved: the way we procure infrastructure and services determines not only cost and compliance, but resilience, quality, and long-term value for citizens. It can be a strategic tool to shape markets, drive innovation, and strengthen Europe’s competitiveness.

One promising approach is early contractor involvement (ECI), which brings contractors’ expertise to the table earlier, strengthens collaboration, and ultimately improves outcomes for society. Namely, the ECI means a more recent procurement approach, where contractors are engaged during the early stages of a project—typically in the design or development phase—before the final design or scope is fully developed. The purpose is to leverage the contractor’s expertise to improve constructability, optimise costs, identify risks, and enhance project delivery efficiency.

The speakers brought extensive experience from the Netherlands in applying ECI to large-scale infrastructure projects in public sector and shared valuable insights into its evolution and practical implementation. EIB with Rijkswaterstaat further explored through the session these practices to have a better understanding on whether ECI could help the EIB deliver better and smarter infrastructure for the future. It was noted that the provided examples could be seen as inspiration and a starting point for broader thinking, while any future consideration of ECI approach should be guided by project complexity and legal requirements as well as the maturity of the promoters, countries and markets.

EIB raising awareness on strategic procurement for Dutch companies

 

On 31 October 2025, the EIB’s Procurement Office was welcomed by VNO-NCW and the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) to host an information session for Dutch companies. The event aimed to raise awareness about the EIB’s financing tools and strategic procurement practices that support high-quality, sustainable projects.

The session opened with remarks from EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot and Robin Uyterlinde, EIB Board Member for the Netherlands.

The agenda focused on two key areas:

  • Financing opportunities for Dutch companies
  • The EIB’s strategic procurement initiative, which promotes innovation, sustainability, and value in project delivery

Alaleh Motamedi, Head of the EIB Procurement Office, led the discussion on strategic procurement, supported by her team. Breakout sessions allowed participants to explore topics such as circular economy, innovation in bidding, early contractor involvement, and procurement challenges in Ukraine.

Participants emphasised the value of early engagement with the EIB and technical support during project preparation. They also expressed strong interest in future EIB-led webinars and matchmaking events, particularly those tailored to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the EU.

Download the presentation  

EIB survey results on competing beyond the EU

As part of ongoing efforts to promote a level playing field for competitors in the non-EU market, the EIB’s Procurement Office conducted an open survey during the first half of 2025.

While the EIB already actively works to remove barriers and enhance the quality and sustainability of EIB-financed projects through procurement, the findings from this survey will further guide the EIB’s activities, focusing on key concerns raised by the respondents, in consultation with EIB’s partners, while considering factors such as EIB’s support to climate change, sustainability, cybersecurity and multilateralism.

Overall, the results of this survey shed light on a key part of the efforts to be undertaken in strengthening EU competitiveness and international cooperation.

Download the results  

Our procurement policy

Key features of the EIB’s procurement policy

Principles-based policy

The EIB procurement policy is principles-based, stemming from the EU Treaties and the EIB Statute: economy, efficiency, open international competition, equal treatment, non-discrimination, mutual recognition, proportionality, and transparency.

Dual approach

The EIB employs a dual approach to procurement as both an EU body and a multilateral development bank (MDB). Within the EU, the Guide to Procurement requires that the applicable EU Law on public procurement is applied. Outside the EU, the Guide to Procurement follows a hybrid approach, applying the main mechanisms of the EU procurement directives and MDBs’ best international practices.

Partnering for impact

The EIB has concluded mutual reliance agreements with several international financial institutions that allow them to rely on each other's procurement policies, procedures, and monitoring by the designated lead financier in co-financed operations outside the EU.

Environmental and social policy

The Bank requires all projects to comply with its environmental and social requirements. Promoters are encouraged to contribute to protecting the environment, human well-being, human rights, gender equality, combating climate change, and promoting sustainable development. Tenderers and sub-contractors are required to execute the environmental and social covenant in operations outside the EU.

Project procurement complaints

Promoters are required to review, take necessary actions to address, and respond in a timely manner to project procurement complaints. In addition, any member of the public may refer to a procurement complaint to the EIB.

Prohibited conduct

The Bank is committed to ensuring that its operations are free from prohibited conduct. In its operations outside the EU, it requires that the covenant of integrity be provided and executed by any tenderer as a condition of eligibility.

Excluded entities

Within its Exclusion Policy, the Bank may declare an individual or a firm ineligible for the award of a contract under any EIB-financed project, if it is established that they engaged in prohibited conduct during procurement or contract implementation.

Unlocking procurement opportunities

Market outreach

​Discover the latest business opportunities and knowledge-sharing resources on procurement related to EIB-financed projects​

Business opportunities

Find more information on contract notices for projects financed by the EIB outside the EU.

Search all notices  

All projects

Find out more about the projects the EIB considers financing or is already financing.

Search all projects  

Backing promoter-led procurement​

Promoters corner

Download all relevant procurement documents to help you manage the implementation of EIB-financed projects.

Templates

 

Guidance note
  • Project procurement in EIB financed operations outside the EU in response to the COVID-19 outbreak crisis (EN, FR)
Training material

Project procurement news

  • 7 May 2025

    EIB signs agreement with EBRD to strengthen impact of projects around the world

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have deepened their long-standing partnership by signing a Mutual Reliance Agreement on environmental and social aspects. The agreement will  make it easier to finance projects together and get them off the ground more  quickly in common countries of operation. It  will also reduce red tape for our our clients.

    Institutional MDBs Partners Management committee Nadia Calviño
  • 20 April 2024

    Multilateral Development Banks deepen collaboration to deliver as a system

    The leaders of 10 multilateral development banks (MDBs) today announced joint steps to work more effectively as a system and increase the impact and scale of their work to tackle urgent development challenges.

    Institutional MDBs Partners Climate Climate action Management committee Climate and environment
  • 15 May 2023

    EIB and IFAD strengthen cooperation to improve food security, climate adaptation and project implementation

    Today the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) signed two agreements to further strengthen their cooperation in low- and middle-income countries worldwide, with a particular focus on Africa. The agreements were signed in Rome by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and IFAD President Alvario Lario.

    Climate Ambroise FAYOLLE Climate action Food & rural development Management committee Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
  • 25 April 2022

    EIB, IDB Agreement Accelerates Financing for Projects in Latin America & the Caribbean

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) signed a new agreement enabling them to better support climate resilient projects throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Mutual Reliance Agreement will improve project implementation and monitoring, empowering the EIB and the IDB to finance climate-focused investment more efficiently.

    Institutional Environment Management committee Climate and environment Energy
  • 27 April 2021

    EIB and ADB improve management of public sector projects in Asia with a new procurement agreement

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a Procurement Procedural Framework to improve implementation and monitoring of public sector projects in Asia jointly financed by the two financial institutions.

    Institutional Partners Management committee
  • 18 October 2019

    New agreement improves access to funding for Caribbean projects supported by the EIB and the Caribbean Development Bank

    The EIB and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) have signed a new agreement to deliver better support for climate resilient projects across the region. The new Procurement Procedural Framework, will help the EIB and CDB to improve project implementation and monitoring, leading to more efficient financing for a range of climate focused investments in the Caribbean.

    Climate Climate action Climate and environment