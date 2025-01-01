Civil society engagement

Partnering for impact
Engagement with civil society organisations has never been more important. To solve today’s global challenges, we need dialogue, collective action, partnerships and coalitions. Civil society organisations often have closer contact on the ground and offer valuable insights, perspectives and expertise. This is why we actively engage with civil society organisations to build sustainable and inclusive solutions.
Why are civil society organisations important?
Civil society is made up of many different organisations, including non-profits, foundations, think-tanks, research institutions, non-governmental organisations and community organisations. They conduct research, build capacity, engage with local stakeholders, pilot new approaches and mediate among local communities, public authorities and the private sector. Engaging with civil society and benefitting from their insights, expertise and local knowledge help ensure our investment projects are more sustainable and deliver better outcomes.
How we work
We work with civil society organisations on projects that support our core strategic priorities, including climate action and environmental sustainability, social and territorial cohesion, as well as agriculture and the bioeconomy.
Information sharing
We are committed to providing accessible and accurate information about our projects and activities as part of our transparency policy. Civil society organisations can explore our projects and the public register of environmental information. They can also request information or schedule a bilateral meeting.
Strategic partnerships
We partner with civil society organisations on our projects, with a focus on nature-based solutions to climate adaptation and promoting a sustainable bioeconomy. These partnerships support local stakeholder engagement and allow us to mainstream these issues early in the project cycle.
Institutional dialogue
Once a year, we host the EIB Board Seminar with Civil Society. It is an opportunity for organisations to meet with the European Investment Bank’s Board of Directors, management committee members, experts and other stakeholders to openly discuss and share ideas on a wide range of topics.
Public consultation
We encourage civil society organisations to have their say through public consultations and stakeholder events on specific policies or initiatives, such as the development of our Climate Bank Roadmap. These events are open to all and are an opportunity for members of the public to dialogue with us about the issues that matter to them.
Stakeholder engagement
We have established environmental and social standards that promote an inclusive and systemic approach by requiring promoters to engage with project stakeholders in a continuous and transparent manner. Promoters can consult our guidance note for recommendations on how to meet our stakeholder engagement standards.
Our partners
We deeply value what civil society organisations bring to the table. They provide valuable insight, technical expertise and local knowledge that enables us to have greater impact. Some of our partners include:
Engagement in action
Explore how engaging with civil society organisations supports our work.
-
EIB Board Seminar with Civil Society 2024: Overcoming barriers to a safe and sustainable world
More than 70 representatives from 50 civil society organisations gathered at the European Investment Bank headquarters in Luxembourg on Tuesday, 15 October 2024, where they met with the EIB Board of Directors for an annual seminar.
-
When nature provides the solution
The European Investment Bank and The Nature Conservancy develop nature-based infrastructure solutions to help Croatia with climate adaptation and water security
-
Partnering with the WWF to develop Nature-based Solutions at scale
With Europe facing increasingly intense floods and droughts, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and WWF are teaming up to accelerate climate adaptation in Europe by developing Nature-based Solutions (NbS) that will help to buffer societies and economies against the worsening impacts of the climate and biodiversity crises.
-
Working with nature, not against it
Nature-based solutions for flood mitigation in Greece.
-
No barrier to river biodiversity
Dams can be bad for rivers. Award-winning projects show how Europe’s fragmented rivers recover when barriers, like dams, are removed, boosting ecosystems and local economies
Contact us
We want to hear from you, whether you are a civil society organisation or have a general question.
Are you from civil society?
Contact our Transparency and Civil Society Unit
Do you have a general question?
Contact our InfoDesk
Do you want to stay informed?
Join our mailing list