Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has sole power to take decisions in respect of loans, guarantees and borrowings. As well as seeing that the Bank is properly run, it ensures that the Bank is managed in keeping with the provisions of the Treaty and the Statute and with the general directives laid down by the Governors. The Board of Directors shall consist of 28 directors and 31 alternate directors. They are appointed by the Governors for a renewable period of five years. One director is nominated by each Member State and one by the Commission. Alternates are nominated by Member States depending on their capital share and constituency agreement. One alternate member is also nominated by the Commission.

Furthermore, in order to broaden the Board of Directors’ professional expertise in certain fields, the Board is able to co-opt a maximum of six experts (three Directors and three Alternates), who participate in the Board meetings in an advisory capacity, without voting rights.

Decisions are taken by a majority consisting of at least one third of members entitled to vote and representing at least 50% of the subscribed capital or, in clearly defined areas, with at least eighteen votes in favour, representing a minimum of 68% of the subscribed capital.

The President of the Management Committee or, in her absence, one of the Vice-Presidents, shall preside over meetings of the Board of Directors but shall not vote.

Key information:

 

  Director Alternate Director
Germany Judith HERMES

Susanne BLOMENHOFER
Hendrik KAELBLE
France Claire CHEREMETINSKI Pierre-Marie VOEGELI
Quentin NAVARO AUBURTIN
Italy Francesca UTILI Francesca MERCUSA
Bianca GIANNINI
Spain Ines CARPIO SAN ROMÁN Isabel GARAYO ORBE
Portugal Filipe CARTAXO Rosa CAETANO
Belgium Hans D’HONDT Philippe NIZEYIMANA
Luxembourg Arsène JACOBY Miguel MARQUES
Netherlands Robin UYTERLINDE Timo BAKRIN
Croatia Davor ZORIČIĆ Ines ŠPIRIĆ
Hungary Adrienn BERTA Vacant position
Poland Tomasz SKURZEWSKI Maciej TABACZAR
Denmark Julie SONNE Morten KLINGE
Ireland Desmond CARVILLE Michael TAGGART
Greece Michael ARGHYROU Charilaos LAMPROPOULOS
Romania Mihai-Calin PRECUP Boni Florinela CUCU
Estonia Martin PÕDER Riina LAIGO
Latvia Armands EBERHARDS Aija ZITCERE
Lithuania Mindaugas PAKŠTYS Darius TRAKELIS
Austria Karin RYSAVY Christian REININGER
Finland Kristina SARJO Anne af URSIN
Sweden Sara TÄGTSTRÖM Erika CARLSSON
Bulgaria Metodi METODIEV Gergana BEREMSKA
Czech Republic Petr PAVELEK Radek HŘEBÍK
Cyprus Costas CONSTANTINIDES Eleni PITTA
Malta Martin SPITERI Joseph LICARI
Slovenia Aleš ŠKOBERNE Martin ZDOVC
Slovakia Martina KOBILICOVÁ Peter FRÖHLICH
European Commission Markus SCHULTE Saila VALTONEN
Experts Joes LEOPOLD
Olivier BAILLY
Esther RECKTENWALD		 Giorgio GOBBI
Antonio OPORTO
Isabel RAMOS DE ALMEIDA

*The colours of the rows indicate the different constituencies of countries in the EIB Board of Directors.

Board Committee on Equity Participation Policy

Examines the policy issues that arise from direct and indirect equity participations held or acquired by the EIB.

Board Committee on Risk Policy

Discusses and advisees the Board of Directors on the Bank’s risk policies, including those policies relevant for aspects of the EIB Group.

Board Committee on Staff Remuneration and Budget

Discusses proposals and makes recommendations concerning budget and staff remuneration matters in preparation for the subsequent debates and decisions.

Board Advisory Group on EIB’s Global Operations

The Board Advisory Group gives non-binding opinions to the EIB Board of Directors on financing proposals which concern activities outside the European Union.

Stay up to date

Publications

More publications 