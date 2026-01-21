Board Advisory Group on EIB's Global Operations

The Board Advisory Group gives non-binding opinions to the EIB Board of Directors on financing proposals which concern activities outside the European Union. The Group also advises the Board of Directors on branch strategies, business plans and policies dedicated to EIB Global.
The AG comprises one member and one alternate from each EU Member State, as well as two members and two alternates from the European Commission and the European External Action Service. AG members and alternates are appointed by the Board of Directors based on the nominations made by the Member States, the European Commission and the European External Action Service.
|Member
|Alternate
|
Mr. Philippe NIZEYIMANA
|
Ms. Gaëlle JULLIEN
|
Ms. Milena BLAGOEVA
|
Ms. Rositsa DIMITROVA
|Ms. Zuzana MATYÁŠOVÁ
Director – Ministry of Finance of the Czech Republic
|
Mr. Radek HŘEBÍK
|Ms. Ditte Tøffner HAMBERG
Head of Section – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark
|
Mr. Morten KLINGE
|Mr. Frederik KLÜVER
Senior Policy Officer – Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany
|Mr. Oskar KRAFFT
Policy Officer – Federal Ministry of Finance of Germany
|
Ms. Katrin LUTS
|Ms. Riina LAIGO
Advisor – Ministry of Finance of Estonia
|
Mr. Leonard WALL
|
Ms. Alison REILLY
|
Ms. Pavlina SPANOU
|
Mr. Achilleas TZIMAS
|Ms. María PALANCA REH
Head of Division – Ministry of Economy, Trade and Business of Spain
|Ms. Isabel GARAYO ORBE
Alternate Deputy Director General – Ministry of Economic, Trade and Business of Spain
|
Mr. Emmanuel CHAY
|
Mr. Bruno BOSLE
|Ms. Jadranka HAJDINJAK
Head of Service for Project and Financial Monitoring – Ministry of Finance of Croatia
|Ms. Larisa VUKOJA
Senior Advisor, Specialist – Ministry of Finance of Croatia
|
Mr. Simone BERARDI
|
Mr. Tony PERSICO
|
Mr. Costas CONSTANTINIDES
|Ms. Maria Elena KOMODROMOU
Economic Officer – Ministry of Finance of Cyprus
|Ms. Liene VITOLA
Head of Division – Ministry of Finance of Latvia
|
Ms. Aija PALEJA
|
Ms. Dovilė JASAITIENĖ
|
Ms. Loreta SADZEVIČIŪTĖ
|
Ms. Sofia TILOTTA
|
Ms. Flore VAN VLOKHOVEN
|Mr. Dániel LISTÁR
Head of Unit – Ministry for National Economy of Hungary
|Ms. Hajnalka TRUBIÁNSZKI
International Expert – Ministry for National Economy of Hungary
|
Vacant position
|
Vacant position
|Ms Denise VAN WINKOOP-BROM
Senior Policy Advisor – Ministry of Finance of Netherlands
|Ms. Maya TASELAAR
Senior Policy Advisor – Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Netherlands
|Ms. Katharina HERMANN
Policy Advisor – Federal Ministry of Finance of Austria
|
Mr. Klaus STEINER
|
Mr. Damian SZOSTEK
|Ms. Ewa HASNIK
Chief expert – Ministry of Finance of Poland
|
Mr. Filipe CARTAXO
|
Ms. Rosa Maria Caetano
|
Ms. Maria-Anca CRAIU
|
Ms. Denisa BACIU
|
Mr. Martin ZDOVC
|
Vacant position
|
Mr. Marek ROCKAR
|
Ms. Eva HORVÁTHOVÁ
|Ms. Kaisa HEIKKILÄ
Team Leader - Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland
|
Ms. Anne af URSIN
|Ms. Kristina ÅKESSON
Senior Adviser - Ministry of Finance of Sweden
|Ms. Anna RÄÄS
Desk Officer – Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Sweden
|
Mr. Kay PARPLIES
|
Ms. Esther MARTIN
|Mr. Lukáš VESELÝ
Deputy Head of Unit, Directorate-General for Enlargement and the Eastern Neighbourhood, European Commission
|Mr. Witold WILLAK
Head of Unit – Directorate General for Economic and Financial Affairs, European Commission
|Mr Eric DEJOIE
Head of Division – European External Action Service
|
Mr Björn KUIL