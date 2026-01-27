The Board of Governors comprises Ministers designated by each of the 27 Member States, usually Finance Ministers.

It lays down credit policy guidelines, approves the annual accounts and balance sheet, and decides on the Bank’s participation in financing operations outside the European Union as well as on capital increases. It also appoints the members of the Board of Directors, the Management Committee and the Audit Committee.

Find out more about the remuneration of the members of the EIB Statutory bodies.