The Board of Governors comprises Ministers designated by each of the 27 Member States, usually Finance Ministers.
It lays down credit policy guidelines, approves the annual accounts and balance sheet, and decides on the Bank’s participation in financing operations outside the European Union as well as on capital increases. It also appoints the members of the Board of Directors, the Management Committee and the Audit Committee.
Find out more about the remuneration of the members of the EIB Statutory bodies.
Two independent committees report annually to the Board of Governors:
Makes decisions on potential conflicts of interest of current and former members of the Board of Directors, the Management Committee and the Audit Committee and provides opinions on other ethical issues
Gives non-binding opinions on candidates' suitability to perform the duties of a member of the Management Committee and of a full member or an observer of the Audit Committee
The Audit Committee is an independent body answerable directly to the Board of Governors.
Chair
Members
Jan
JAMBON
Belgium
Temenuzhka
PETKOVA
Bulgaria
Morten
BØDSKOV
Denmark
Lars
KLINGBEIL
Germany
Jürgen
LIGI
Estonia
Simon
HARRIS
Ireland
Kyriakos
PIERRAKAKIS
Greece
Carlos
CUERPO
Spain
Roland
LESCURE
France
Marko
PRIMORAC
Croatia
Giancarlo
GIORGETTI
Italy
Makis
KERAVNOS
Cyprus
Arvils
AŠERADENS
Latvia
Kristupas
VAITIEKŪNAS
Lithuania
Gilles
ROTH
Luxembourg
Márton
NAGY
Hungary
Clyde
CARUANA
Malta
Eelco
HEINEN
The Netherlands
Markus
MARTERBAUER
Austria
Andrzej
DOMAŃSKI
Poland
Joaquim
MIRANDA
SARMENTO
Portugal
Alexandru
NAZARE
Romania
Klemen
BOŠTJANČIČ
Slovenia
Ladislav
KAMENICKÝ
Slovakia
Riikka
PURRA
Finland
Elisabeth
SVANTESSON
Sweden