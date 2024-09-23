Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is an independent body answerable directly to the Board of Governors and responsible for verifying that the operations of the Bank have been conducted and its books kept in a proper manner.

At the time of approval of the financial statements by the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee issues its statements thereon. The reports of the Audit Committee on the results of its work during the preceding year are sent to the Board of Governors together with the annual report of the Board of Directors.

Composition (as of 21/06/2025)

The Audit Committee is composed of six Members, appointed by the Board of Governors. In addition, three observers assist the Committee in the execution of its tasks and responsibilities.

Katja PLUTO

Chair

Eva-Lena NORGREN

Member

Christoph HAAS

Member

Tereza ROGIĆ LUGARIĆ

Member

Teodora Elena PREOTEASA

Member

Vacant position

Member

John SUTHERLAND

Observer

Vasile IUGA

Observer

Edouard FERNANDEZ BOLLO

Observer

In the spotlight

Stay up to date

News
More news
Publications
More publications