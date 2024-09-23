The Audit Committee is an independent body answerable directly to the Board of Governors and responsible for verifying that the operations of the Bank have been conducted and its books kept in a proper manner.
At the time of approval of the financial statements by the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee issues its statements thereon. The reports of the Audit Committee on the results of its work during the preceding year are sent to the Board of Governors together with the annual report of the Board of Directors.
Composition (as of 21/06/2025)
The Audit Committee is composed of six Members, appointed by the Board of Governors. In addition, three observers assist the Committee in the execution of its tasks and responsibilities.
Katja PLUTO
Chair
Eva-Lena NORGREN
Member
Christoph HAAS
Member
Tereza ROGIĆ LUGARIĆ
Member
Teodora Elena PREOTEASA
Member
Vacant position
Member
John SUTHERLAND
Observer
Vasile IUGA
Observer
Edouard FERNANDEZ BOLLO
Observer
In the spotlight
-
Audit Committee Annual Reports for the year 2023
The Annual Reports were prepared by the Audit Committee of the Bank, an independent body of individuals appointed by, and reporting to, the Board of Governors.
-
Code of Conduct for the members of the Audit Committee of the EIB
The rules of conduct spelled out in this code are based on the principles enshrined in the Bank's Statute, its Rule of Procedure and subsequent texts governing Bank activity, as well as on other general pertinent principles, and have been inspired by the Codes of Conduct for the Managment Committee and for the staff of the Bank.
-
Review and Evaluation Process Guiding Principles
The EIB REP Guiding Principles is a high-level document containing the general principles, rules and provisions regarding the governance, the organisational setting and the functioning of the EIB Review and Evaluation Process.
-
European Investment Bank Group Corporate Governance Report for 2023
The EIB Group report describes the EIB Group’s corporate governance practices, in place in 2023
Stay up to date
- Christos G. TRIANTOPOULOS, member of the Audit Committee and Vasile IUGA, observer to the Audit Committee
- Nuno Gracias Fernandes, member of the Audit Committee
- László Balogh, member of the Audit Committee
- Vasile Iuga, member of the Audit Committee
- Jens Henrik Myllerup Laursen, member of the Audit Committee
- John Sutherland, member of the Audit Committee and Uldis Cerps, observer to the Audit Committee
- Duarte Pitta Ferraz, member of the Audit Committee
- Miroslav Matej, member of the Audit Committe
