The Audit Committee is an independent body answerable directly to the Board of Governors and responsible for verifying that the operations of the Bank have been conducted and its books kept in a proper manner.

At the time of approval of the financial statements by the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee issues its statements thereon. The reports of the Audit Committee on the results of its work during the preceding year are sent to the Board of Governors together with the annual report of the Board of Directors.

Composition (as of 21/06/2025)

The Audit Committee is composed of six Members, appointed by the Board of Governors. In addition, three observers assist the Committee in the execution of its tasks and responsibilities.