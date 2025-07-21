Description

The EIB Group report describes the EIB Group’s corporate governance practices, in place in 2024, which comprises data on the Bank’s governance and shareholding structure as of 31 December 2024. The same makes reference to other annual EIB and EIF reports, the Statute of the European Investment Bank and Statutes of the EIF, the full texts of which can be consulted at www.eib.org and www.eif.org