Description

The EIB Group report focuses on and summarises the most significant corporate governance developments within the EIB Group in 2020 and makes reference to other annual EIB and EIF reports, the Statute of the European Investment Bank and Statutes of the EIF, the full texts of which can be consulted at www.eib.org and www.eif.org. The 2020 report includes data on the Bank’s shareholding structure as from 1 March 2020.