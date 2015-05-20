Description
The EIB Group annual Corporate Governance Report summarizes the most significant corporate governance developments at the EIB in 2014.
This EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2014 follows best practice of information relating to Corporate Governance and takes into account the EU regulations to the extent that they are applicable to the EIB Group activities and statutory governance.
All editions of this publication
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report for 2023
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2022
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2021
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2020
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2019
- EIB Group Corporate Governance Report 2018
- 2017 EIB Group Corporate Governance Report
- 2016 EIB Group Corporate Governance Report
- 2015 EIB Group Corporate Governance Report
- 2013 EIB Group Corporate Governance Report