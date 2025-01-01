Corporate responsibility

Sustainability due diligence

The EIB appraises and monitors all the investment projects it finances with regard to their sustainability credentials such as environmental, social and governance aspects. Certain activities are completely excluded from EIB financing and are discarded from the beginning. All projects supported must meet EIB environmental and social principles and standards.

Furthermore, we make a separate economic appraisal of our investment projects to assess the costs and benefits to society as a whole. The economic appraisal takes account of all resources used by the project, whether human, technological or natural, often using shadow prices, including for carbon, and gauges the value the project generates to all stakeholders, to determine whether society at large gains from the investment.

Only projects that fulfil both our financial and our separate sustainability due diligence can be financed by the Bank.