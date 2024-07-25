Description
This report offers a detailed analysis of the European Investment Bank Group’s greenhouse gas emissions from its head office operations in Luxembourg for 2023. It includes a comparative performance review against 2022 and the baseline year of 2018, based on data adhering to the World Resources Institute Greenhouse Gas Protocol. The report highlights both gross and net emissions, with a primary focus on net emissions, categorising renewable energy consumption as zero direct emissions.
It also details the methodology improvements and boundary expansions made in 2023, leading to a restatement of the previous year’s emissions without altering the baseline targets. Appendices I and II provide further insights into these changes and their impacts.
EIB Group Sustainability Report 2023
All editions of this publication
- Carbon Footprint Report 2022
- Carbon Footprint Report 2021
- EIB Project Carbon Footprint Methodologies (2022)
- Carbon Footprint Report 2020
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2019
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2018
- Carbon Footprint Report 2017
- Carbon Footprint Report 2016
- Carbon Footprint Report 2015
- Carbon Footprint Report 2014
- Carbon Footprint Report 2013
- Carbon Footprint Report 2012
- Carbon Footprint Report 2011
- Carbon Footprint Report 2010
- Carbon Footprint Report 2009
- Carbon Footprint Report 2008
- Carbon Footprint Report 2007