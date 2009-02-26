Description
The EIB Group conducted a study on its Carbon emissions. The study, prepared by a consultant certified to use the Bilan Carbone® methodology, is divided into three parts. The first part describes the general context of the climate change issue. The second part provides an analysis of CO2's emission for the 2007 financial year and makes recommendations. The final part evaluates the possible cost of offsetting total EIB emissions.
All editions of this publication
- Carbon Footprint Report 2022
- Carbon Footprint Report 2021
- Carbon Footprint Report 2020
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2019
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2018
- Carbon Footprint Report 2017
- Carbon Footprint Report 2016
- Carbon Footprint Report 2015
- Carbon Footprint Report 2014
- Carbon Footprint Report 2013
- Carbon Footprint Report 2012
- Carbon Footprint Report 2011
- Carbon Footprint Report 2010
- Carbon Footprint Report 2009
- Carbon Footprint Report 2008