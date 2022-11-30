  • Publication information

    30 Nov 2022

    42 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5244-3 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/702417

    • Related tags

    • Climate and environment

Description

Since the 2018 baseline, the greenhouse gas emissions intensity per employee have fallen by 82% as a result of the social COVID-19 restrictions and of EIB Group's internal decarbonization plan.

Update on the section on carbon compensation (March 2024)