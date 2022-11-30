Description
Since the 2018 baseline, the greenhouse gas emissions intensity per employee have fallen by 82% as a result of the social COVID-19 restrictions and of EIB Group's internal decarbonization plan.
All editions of this publication
- Carbon Footprint Report 2023
- Carbon Footprint Report 2022
- EIB Project Carbon Footprint Methodologies (2022)
- Carbon Footprint Report 2020
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2019
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2018
- Carbon Footprint Report 2017
- Carbon Footprint Report 2016
- Carbon Footprint Report 2015
- Carbon Footprint Report 2014
- Carbon Footprint Report 2013
- Carbon Footprint Report 2012
- Carbon Footprint Report 2011
- Carbon Footprint Report 2010
- Carbon Footprint Report 2009
- Carbon Footprint Report 2008
- Carbon Footprint Report 2007