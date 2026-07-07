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        EIB Group Internal Audit Charter

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        7 Jul 2026

        18 Pages (PDF/EN)

        ISBN: 978-92-861-6217-6 (PDF/EN)

        DOI: 10.2867/3849129

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        Cite this content as:

        European Investment Bank (EIB) (7 Jul 2026). EIB Group Internal Audit Charter https://doi.org/10.2867/3849129

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        The new EIB Group Internal Audit Charter is a key reference for supporting the internal audit activity of the EIB Group’s entities and is in line with the guidance of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA). The purpose of Internal Audit is to provide independent, objective assurance and advisory services designed to add value and improve the EIB Group's operations. The internal audit activity helps the EIB Group accomplish its objectives by assessing and improving the effectiveness of governance, risk management and internal controls.

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