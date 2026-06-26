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        Complaints Mechanism report 2025

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        26 Jun 2026

        70 Pages (PDF/EN)

        ISBN: 978-92-861-6182-7 (PDF/EN)

        DOI: 10.2867/5957327

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        European Investment Bank (EIB) (26 Jun 2026). Complaints Mechanism report 2025 https://doi.org/10.2867/5957327

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        The 2025 Complaints Mechanism Annual Report highlights the key achievements of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group’s accountability mechanism in addressing public concerns related to EIB-financed projects and activities.

        With 94 cases handled and 62 closed in 2025, the Complaints Mechanism continued to ensure that individuals, communities and civil society organisations affected by the Bank’s operations had their voices heard. The report reflects a year of progress in efficiency, monitoring and responsiveness, including the reduction of long-overdue cases to their lowest level since the adoption of the current policy in 2018.

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