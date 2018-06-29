Description

This Activity Report is prepared in accordance with the EIB Complaints Mechanism (EIB-CM) Principles, Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedure as approved by the EIB’s Board of Directors. It includes the EIB related cases dealt with by the European Ombudsman who also releases its own Annual Report, covering all EU Institutions and bodies.

The 2017 EIB-CM Activity Report outlines the activities performed and includes:

Statistics of handled complaints, including the complaints lodged with the European Ombudsman against the EIB;

Examples of cases, in particular the Cairo Metro Line (Phase 3) in Egypt and the mediation on the Mombasa Port Access Road in Kenya;

Updates on the EIB CM webpage and the public consultation of the CM Policy;

Dialogue with Civil Society Organisations;

Inter-institutional cooperation with Accountability Mechanisms of other International Financial Institutions IFIs).

During 2017, of the 103 complaints submitted, 91 new cases were registered as admissible. In addition, 11 new cases were lodged by citizens with the European Ombudsman in relation to EIB activities.

The EIB-CM has been active in the network of the IFIs’ Independent Accountability Mechanisms, identifying trends, sharing experiences and lessons learnt as well as to identify and formalise collaboration, notably in complaint cases in co-financed projects.