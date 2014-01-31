Description

The EIB Complaints Mechanism Activity Report 2009-2012 was prepared in accordance with the EIB-CM Principles, Terms of Reference and Rules of Procedure as approved by the EIB’s Board of Directors. It includes the issues dealt with by the European Ombudsman (EO), who also releases her own annual report which covers the EIB as well as all other EU institutions and bodies.

The 2009-2012 Activity Report outlines the activities performed by the EIB-CM and includes:

An overview of its Principles, Functions, Policies and Procedures, Resources and Organisation;

A statistical analysis of complaints handled, including the complaints lodged with the EO against the EIB;

Some examples of cases and themes;

International and inter-institutional co-operation with peer Accountability Mechanisms of other International Financial Institutions;

Inter-institutional co-operation, within and beyond the EU framework, and dialogue with Civil Society Organisations.

Since 2007, the number of complaints has more than doubled, and between 2009 and 2012 the number of admissible complaints increased by one third. The substantial growth in the number of complaints can be attributed to either complaints regarding the environmental, social and developmental aspects of projects financed or those regarding procurement in projects financed. Not only has the amount of complaints increased but also their complexity.

During the reporting period (2009 to 2012) a limited number of complaints (eight) handled by the EIB-CM were taken to the EO, of which two were still under investigation at the end of the reporting period. During the reporting period, seven other complaints were lodged directly with the EO.