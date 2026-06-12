Description
Over the past two years, the European Investment Bank Group has strengthened its role as the European Union’s financing arm.
This mid-term report on the Group’s Strategic Roadmap 2024/2027 reviews how the Group has sharpened its strategic focus to make a greater impact, aligning closely with EU priorities while increasing agility, innovation and risk-taking. Implementation of the roadmap’s eight priorities is well advanced, with strong progress across climate action, digitalisation, security and defence and social and territorial cohesion. The mid-term report includes an annex highlighting the Group’s flagship projects from 2024 to May 2026.
Key developments since the introduction of the Strategic Roadmap include:
- record activity, with €100 billion in new financing signed in 2025 and major investments across energy, transport, water, housing and support for Ukraine;
- a significant increase in support for security and defence, including expanded eligibility and a growing pipeline of flagship projects;
- accelerated backing for innovation and technological leadership, notably through the launch of the TechEU programme;
- continued leadership as the EU climate bank, alongside reinforced investment in cohesion, agriculture, the bioeconomy and social infrastructure.
Looking ahead, the mid-term report highlights the Group’s evolving strategic role and the priorities shaping the next phase of implementation:
- scaling up investment in key areas such as energy systems, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and critical supply chains;
- strengthening Europe’s economic security and competitiveness, while advancing the green transition;
- expanding support for Ukraine, enlargement countries and global partnerships aligned with EU priorities;
- increasing impact by mobilising private capital, enhancing partnerships and improving efficiency to deliver faster, larger-scale investment.