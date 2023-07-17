  • Publication information

    17 Jul 2023

    48 Pages (PDF/EN)

    ISBN: 978-92-861-5575-8 (PDF/EN)

    DOI: 10.2867/42521

    • Related tags

    • Climate and environment

Description

Between 2022 and the 2018 baseline, the EIB Group has reduced its annual gross emissions by over 35%. As COVID-19 restrictions ended in 2022, there was a 125% increase in total gross emissions that same year compared with 2021.

Update on the section on carbon compensation (April 2026)