Description
Between 2022 and the 2018 baseline, the EIB Group has reduced its annual gross emissions by over 35%. As COVID-19 restrictions ended in 2022, there was a 125% increase in total gross emissions that same year compared with 2021.
All editions of this publication
- Carbon Footprint Report 2023
- Carbon Footprint Report 2021
- EIB Project Carbon Footprint Methodologies (2022)
- Carbon Footprint Report 2020
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2019
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2018
- Carbon Footprint Report 2017
- Carbon Footprint Report 2016
- Carbon Footprint Report 2015
- Carbon Footprint Report 2014
- Carbon Footprint Report 2013
- Carbon Footprint Report 2012
- Carbon Footprint Report 2011
- Carbon Footprint Report 2010
- Carbon Footprint Report 2009
- Carbon Footprint Report 2008
- Carbon Footprint Report 2007