Description
This report provides a comprehensive breakdown of EIB Group greenhouse gas emissions arising from internal operations at head office locations in 2020. It also analyses comparatively against performance in previous years dating back to the 2007 baseline.
As a result of the teleworking arrangements during the COVID-19 pandemic, the EIB Group’s net emissions in 2020 were more than 70% below 2019 levels.
All editions of this publication
- Carbon Footprint Report 2022
- Carbon Footprint Report 2021
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2019
- EIB Group Carbon Footprint Report 2018
- Carbon Footprint Report 2017
- Carbon Footprint Report 2016
- Carbon Footprint Report 2015
- Carbon Footprint Report 2014
- Carbon Footprint Report 2013
- Carbon Footprint Report 2012
- Carbon Footprint Report 2011
- Carbon Footprint Report 2010
- Carbon Footprint Report 2009
- Carbon Footprint Report 2008
- Carbon Footprint Report 2007