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Audit Committee

The Audit Committee is an independent body answerable directly to the Board of Governors and responsible for verifying that the operations of the Bank have been conducted and its books kept in a proper manner.

At the time of approval of the financial statements by the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee issues its statements thereon. The reports of the Audit Committee on the results of its work during the preceding year are sent to the Board of Governors together with the annual report of the Board of Directors.

Composition (as of 25/11/2025)

The Audit Committee is composed of six Members, appointed by the Board of Governors. In addition, three observers assist the Committee in the execution of its tasks and responsibilities.

Katja PLUTO

Chair

Eva-Lena NORGREN

Member

Christoph HAAS

Member

Tereza ROGIĆ LUGARIĆ

Member

Teodora Elena PREOTEASA

Member

João Luís CORREIA DUQUE

Member

John SUTHERLAND

Observer

Edouard FERNANDEZ BOLLO

Observer

Dick KORF

Observer

In the spotlight

  • 12 September 2025

    Audit Committee Annual Reports for the year 2024

    The Annual Reports were prepared by the Audit Committee of the Bank, an independent body of individuals appointed by, and reporting to, the Board of Governors.

  • 21 July 2025

    EIB Group Corporate Governance Report for 2024

    The EIB Group report describes the EIB Group’s corporate governance practices, in place in 2024, which comprises data on the Bank’s governance and shareholding structure as of 31 December 2024.

  • 30 November 2021

    Code of Conduct for the members of the Audit Committee of the EIB

    The rules of conduct spelled out in this code are based on the principles enshrined in the Bank's Statute, its Rule of Procedure and subsequent texts governing Bank activity, as well as on other general pertinent principles, and have been inspired by the Codes of Conduct for the Managment Committee and for the staff of the Bank.

  • 1 June 2021

    Review and Evaluation Process Guiding Principles

    The EIB REP Guiding Principles is a high-level document containing the general principles, rules and provisions regarding the governance, the organisational setting and the functioning of the EIB Review and Evaluation Process.

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