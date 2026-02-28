The Management Committee is the Bank’s permanent collegiate executive body. It has nine members. Under the authority of the President and the supervision of the Board of Directors, it oversees the day-to-day running of the EIB, prepares decisions for Directors and ensures that these are implemented. The President chairs the meetings of the Management Committee. The members of the Management Committee are responsible solely to the Bank; they are appointed by the Board of Governors, on a proposal from the Board of Directors, for a renewable period of six years.
According to the Bank’s Statute, the President is also Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Date of situation: 01/03/2026
Remuneration
The remuneration of the members of the EIB Governing Bodies is set according to specific rules and regulations.
Code of Conduct
This Code of Conduct applies to the members of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank. It sets out the rules applicable in matters of professional ethics and behaviour.
