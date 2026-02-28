Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

The Management Committee

The Management Committee is the Bank’s permanent collegiate executive body. It has nine members. Under the authority of the President and the supervision of the Board of Directors, it oversees the day-to-day running of the EIB, prepares decisions for Directors and ensures that these are implemented. The President chairs the meetings of the Management Committee. The members of the Management Committee are responsible solely to the Bank; they are appointed by the Board of Governors, on a proposal from the Board of Directors, for a renewable period of six years.

According to the Bank’s Statute, the President is also Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Date of situation: 01/03/2026

EIB President

Nadia Calviño

President

Vice-President of the EIB

Ambroise Fayolle

Vice-President

EIB Vice-President

Gelsomina Vigliotti

Vice-President

EIB Vice-President

Nicola Beer

Vice-President

EIB Vice-President

Robert de Groot

Vice-President

EIB Vice-President

Ioannis Tsakiris

Vice-President

VP Nehammer

Karl Nehammer

Vice-President

EIB Vice-President

Marek Mora

Vice-President

EIB logo

Vacant position

Remuneration

The remuneration of the members of the EIB Governing Bodies is set according to specific rules and regulations.

Find out more  

Code of Conduct

This Code of Conduct applies to the members of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank. It sets out the rules applicable in matters of professional ethics and behaviour.

Find out more  

Related pages

NEWS
More news
Publications
More publications