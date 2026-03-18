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Marko Primorac

Vice-President of the EIB

Marko Primorac started his term as EIB Vice-President on 18 March 2026.

 

Contact the Vice-President   

Key resources

  Photo gallery

  Video gallery

Vice-President Primorac oversees the following areas:

Policy priorities

  • Energy transition, Storage and Infrastructures

EIB Global: Financing operations in sub-Saharan Africa (jointly with Vice-President Fayolle)

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Croatia, Hungary and Poland and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

Internal projects and functions

  • EIB Institute

Inter-institutional relations and external positions

  • Member of the InvestEU Advisory Board
  • Islamic Development Bank
  • NGOs
  • Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

Latest news and speeches

18 March 2026

EIB appoints Marko Primorac as new Vice-President

Croatia`s Marko Primorac has been appointed as new Vice-President of the European Investment Bank (EIB) today. He succeeds Vice-President Teresa Czerwińska of Poland as a member of the Bank’s Management Committee. He is the first Vice-President to represent Croatia at the EIB.
Marko Primorac Management committee European Union
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Follow Marko Primorac on social media

  LinkedIn