Marko Primorac

Key resources
Vice-President Primorac oversees the following areas:
Policy priorities
- Energy transition, Storage and Infrastructures
EIB Global: Financing operations in sub-Saharan Africa (jointly with Vice-President Fayolle)
Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Croatia, Hungary and Poland and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group
Internal projects and functions
- EIB Institute
Inter-institutional relations and external positions
- Member of the InvestEU Advisory Board
- Islamic Development Bank
- NGOs
- Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)