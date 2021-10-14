  • Publication information

    14 Oct 2021

    24 Pages (PDF/EN)

The Code of Conduct for the Members of the Management Committee lays down the internal rules and practical arrangements applicable in matters of professional ethics to the Members of the Management Committee of the European Investment Bank. It identifies the core values and principles of the EIB’s business ethics and sets out standards of professional behaviour and conduct expected to be demonstrated by the Members of the Management Committee.

This Code of Conduct was last revised and approved in 2021.