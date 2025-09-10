European Investment Bank appoints Marek Mora as new Vice-President

EIB

Czech Deputy Finance Minister Marek Mora will join the EIB Management Committee on 20 October

Vice-President Mora to succeed Kyriacos Kakouris of Cyprus

Czech Deputy Finance Minister Marek Mora will join the European Investment Bank (EIB) as Vice-President. Mora will succeed EIB Vice-President Kyriacos Kakouris of Cyprus starting on 20 October, becoming a member of the bank’s Management Committee.

The EIB Board of Governors – made up of Finance Ministers from the 27 European Union countries – appointed Mr. Mora on the basis of a nomination by the Czech government. Mr. Mora has been Czech Deputy Finance Minister since April 2023. Before taking on that role, he was Deputy Governor of the Czech National Bank for more than four years, and he served in a senior role at the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union, heading the cabinet of the secretary-general before running the department for budget, tax and regional policy. He will be the first Czech national to serve as EIB Vice-President since 2007.

“With his broad background in national and European financial governance and policymaking, Marek Mora will strengthen our capacity to drive impactful investment and promote economic resilience across the EU,” said EIB President Nadia Calviño.

“I look forward to contributing to the EIB’s mission of fostering sustainable development and economic cohesion,” said Marek Mora. “The EIB has a pivotal role in shaping Europe’s investment landscape and joining the bank is a privilege.”

The last EIB Vice-President from Czechia was Ivan Pilip, who served from 2004 to 2007.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), has operated in Czechia since 1992 and has provided nearly €30 billion in financing for public and private investments across the country. This includes support for green energy, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and major transport infrastructure such as railways.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of the organisation’s headquarters for media use are available here.