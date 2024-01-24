The former head of the Dutch Permanent Representation in Brussels will now join the EIB Management Committee.

Vice-President de Groot will start on 1 February, succeeding Belgian Vice-President Kris Peeters.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is pleased to announce that Robert de Groot has been appointed to the EIB Management Committee following a decision by the Bank’s shareholders, the EU Member States. De Groot was nominated by the Netherlands and will succeed current Vice-President Kris Peeters on 1 February 2024.

De Groot joins the EIB following a distinguished career at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during which he held a variety of roles since 1988. Between 1998 and 2002, he was European affairs advisor to Dutch Prime Minister Wim Kok. He also served as Director General for European Cooperation at the ministry, before becoming Permanent Representative of the Netherlands to the European Union in 2017. He is an economist by training and holds a master’s degree from the Erasmus University Rotterdam.

EIB President Nadia Calviño welcomed the appointment, saying, “A seasoned diplomat with deep knowledge of EU affairs, Robert de Groot will further strengthen the EIB’s leadership team. As we chart the Bank’s future for the years ahead, engagement with our shareholders and stakeholders in the EU institutions is a key priority. I am glad to welcome a colleague with such breadth of expertise in this area.”

“From supporting innovation and boosting competitiveness to financing a just transition to climate neutrality, EIB financing can direct investment where it’s needed the most,” remarked the new Vice-President De Groot. “I look forward to working together with President Calviño and fellow members of the Management Committee to help steer the Bank’s activities for the benefit of our businesses and households, the European economy and our partners around the world.”

The European Investment Bank is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. It finances sound investments that pursue EU policy goals. The EIB works closely with other EU institutions to advance shared policy priorities, including competitiveness, innovation, equitable growth and a just and swift transition to climate neutrality.