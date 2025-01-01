Part of the EU family

The EIB maintains close working ties with the other members of the family of EU institutions and bodies in pursuit of the Union's objectives, most importantly:

fostering European integration and the balanced development of the Union;

supporting the Union's development aid and cooperation policies towards some 140 countries throughout the world.

Such cooperation enables the Bank to coordinate its operations with those of the other institutions, while preserving its independence and its own decision-making procedures as provided for in the EU Treaties.

This maintains the effectiveness of the different EU instruments furnishing loans or grants in support of substantial capital investment, both in the European Union and around the world.

The EIB maintains close working ties mainly with: