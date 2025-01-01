Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Part of the EU family

The EIB maintains close working ties with the other members of the family of EU institutions and bodies in pursuit of the Union's objectives, most importantly:

  • fostering European integration and the balanced development of the Union;
  • supporting the Union's development aid and cooperation policies towards some 140 countries throughout the world.

Such cooperation enables the Bank to coordinate its operations with those of the other institutions, while preserving its independence and its own decision-making procedures as provided for in the EU Treaties.

This maintains the effectiveness of the different EU instruments furnishing loans or grants in support of substantial capital investment, both in the European Union and around the world.

The EIB maintains close working ties mainly with:

Other institutions and bodies:

The EU has a number of other institutions and interinstitutional bodies that play specialised roles.

A United Europe - 70 Years Later

As we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Schuman's declaration and the birth of the European Union, the EIB, along with the other European institutions, are ready to work together and embrace tomorrow's challenges and opportunities.

A History of Europe in 6 projects

The EIB Group since the Treaty of Rome and into the future

60 years of the Rome Treaties

On 25 March 1957, two treaties were signed in Rome that marked the start of the European Economic Community and the European Atomic Energy Community.

