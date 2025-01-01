As both a Bank and an institution of the EU, the EIB dedicates considerable resources to building partnerships aimed at improving the responsiveness of the Bank’s operations.
The cooperative ties which the EIB has forged with a number of different groups enable it to:
- Ensure optimum interaction between its loans and EU budgetary aid through a number of joint initiatives such as JASPERS and the InnovFin
- Mobilise sound banking resources for projects by acting as a catalyst for other banks and finance institutions to become involved in EIB funded projects
- Respond to the needs of civil society by ensuring transparency and providing information regarding the Bank’s operations