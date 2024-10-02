Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Tackling global challenges together

At the European Investment Bank (EIB), we believe that the need for multilateral action and effective support of development and growth outside Europe has never been greater. Through our projects, we aim for more jobs and opportunities, a clean planet and a better quality of life for everyone.

Guided by EU policy, including commitments to the Paris Agreement on Climate Action and to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the EIB Group fosters sustainable growth within the European Union and beyond. This approach drives all of our initiatives, products and activities.

The EIB Group collaborates with various UN agencies, having established cooperation modalities to finance advisory services and technical assistance for UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, UNOPS, IOM, and UN Women. Additionally, a procedural framework for procurement activities has been agreed upon with UNDP, UNOPS, and IFAD.

Together with our partners, we act on

Climate

As the EU climate bank, the EIB ensures climate considerations are mainstreamed into everything it does.

Forced displacement

The EIB helps address the root causes of the global forced displacement crisis and create economic resilience.

Infrastructure

The EIB supports sustainable and innovative infrastructure. With partners, we can achieve even more.

Gender equality

Institutions and MDBs across the globe, including the EIB, have pledged to integrate gender equality into every aspect of their operations.

Highlighted stories

Discover how the EIB and its global partners help the economy, fight climate change, promote equality, and more
  • 2 October 2024

    The European Investment Bank Group’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals

    A look at the European Investment Bank Group’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2023.

  • 23 September 2021

    City Climate Finance Gap Fund completes first year of operation with support to 33 cities

    The City Climate Finance Gap Fund (the Gap Fund) has approved technical assistance for 33 cities since its operational launch in September 2020, filling a critical gap in technical assistance funding to help cities turn their climate ambitions into finance-ready projects.

  • 25 June 2021

    EIB partners with United Nations on sustainable energy roadmap

    Everyone in the world could have access to clean, affordable energy within the next nine years if countries modestly increase investments, according to new reports released this week by the United Nations. Annual investments of around $35 billion could bring electricity access for 759 million people who currently lack it, and $25 billion a year can help 2.6 billion people gain access to clean cooking between now and 2030.

  • 10 December 2020

    EIB joins 11 leading multilateral development banks and IMF to launch the first joint report on financing the Sustainable Development Goals

    The EIB joined a group of 11 multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today in launching a first-ever joint report on financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

  • 20 October 2020

    UNDP and EIB expand partnership to support governments in tackling global crisis

    The EIB and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a new partnership agreement to scale up their support to countries facing situations of emergency caused by epidemics, natural disasters, conflict and other types of fragility.  This agreement will enable both institutions to reinforce the resilience of partner countries and contribute to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The immediate focus will be to address setbacks, mainly caused by the COVID-19 crisis, in Eastern and Southern neighborhood, Central Asia and Africa.

  • Joint action against malaria

    EU Malaria Fund will support promising projects not yet pursued by the pharmaceutical industry

  •

    Global Climate City Challenge

    With the Global Covenant of Mayors, the EIB is providing technical assistance to help finance urban climate action projects.

  •

    Going for goals: For people, planet and prosperity

    The EIB, Devex and other partners work together to ensure access to health care, slow climate change and promote equality.

Featured initiatives

Find out how initiatives supported by the EIB and its partners create links between people, businesses and economies

Sustainable Awareness Bonds

The EIB's first Sustainable Awareness Bonds are benefiting high-impact projects in the water sector.

The EIB's Economic Resilience Initiative

This initiative aims to boost economic resilience in the Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans.
22 February 2023

The Clean Oceans Initiative

The Clean Oceans Initiative identifies projects that fight plastic waste in rivers, seas and on land. The goal is to finance €4 billion in public and private sector projects by 2025. The publication provides an update on the initiative’s progress.

