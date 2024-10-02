Tackling global challenges together

Guided by EU policy, including commitments to the Paris Agreement on Climate Action and to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the EIB Group fosters sustainable growth within the European Union and beyond. This approach drives all of our initiatives, products and activities.

The EIB Group collaborates with various UN agencies, having established cooperation modalities to finance advisory services and technical assistance for UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, UNOPS, IOM, and UN Women. Additionally, a procedural framework for procurement activities has been agreed upon with UNDP, UNOPS, and IFAD.