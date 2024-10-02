Tackling global challenges together

Guided by EU policy, including commitments to the Paris Agreement on Climate Action and to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the EIB Group fosters sustainable growth within the European Union and beyond. This approach drives all of our initiatives, products and activities.
The EIB Group collaborates with various UN agencies, having established cooperation modalities to finance advisory services and technical assistance for UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, UNOPS, IOM, and UN Women. Additionally, a procedural framework for procurement activities has been agreed upon with UNDP, UNOPS, and IFAD.
As the EU climate bank, the EIB ensures climate considerations are mainstreamed into everything it does.
The EIB helps address the root causes of the global forced displacement crisis and create economic resilience.
The EIB supports sustainable and innovative infrastructure. With partners, we can achieve even more.
Institutions and MDBs across the globe, including the EIB, have pledged to integrate gender equality into every aspect of their operations.
Highlighted stories
The European Investment Bank Group’s contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals
A look at the European Investment Bank Group’s contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in 2023.
City Climate Finance Gap Fund completes first year of operation with support to 33 cities
The City Climate Finance Gap Fund (the Gap Fund) has approved technical assistance for 33 cities since its operational launch in September 2020, filling a critical gap in technical assistance funding to help cities turn their climate ambitions into finance-ready projects.
EIB partners with United Nations on sustainable energy roadmap
Everyone in the world could have access to clean, affordable energy within the next nine years if countries modestly increase investments, according to new reports released this week by the United Nations. Annual investments of around $35 billion could bring electricity access for 759 million people who currently lack it, and $25 billion a year can help 2.6 billion people gain access to clean cooking between now and 2030.
EIB joins 11 leading multilateral development banks and IMF to launch the first joint report on financing the Sustainable Development Goals
The EIB joined a group of 11 multilateral development banks (MDBs) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) today in launching a first-ever joint report on financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
UNDP and EIB expand partnership to support governments in tackling global crisis
The EIB and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have signed a new partnership agreement to scale up their support to countries facing situations of emergency caused by epidemics, natural disasters, conflict and other types of fragility. This agreement will enable both institutions to reinforce the resilience of partner countries and contribute to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The immediate focus will be to address setbacks, mainly caused by the COVID-19 crisis, in Eastern and Southern neighborhood, Central Asia and Africa.
Joint action against malaria
EU Malaria Fund will support promising projects not yet pursued by the pharmaceutical industry
Global Climate City Challenge
With the Global Covenant of Mayors, the EIB is providing technical assistance to help finance urban climate action projects.
Going for goals: For people, planet and prosperity
The EIB, Devex and other partners work together to ensure access to health care, slow climate change and promote equality.
Featured initiatives
Sustainable Awareness Bonds
The EIB's first Sustainable Awareness Bonds are benefiting high-impact projects in the water sector.
The EIB's Economic Resilience Initiative
This initiative aims to boost economic resilience in the Southern Neighbourhood and the Western Balkans.
The Clean Oceans Initiative
The Clean Oceans Initiative identifies projects that fight plastic waste in rivers, seas and on land. The goal is to finance €4 billion in public and private sector projects by 2025. The publication provides an update on the initiative’s progress.