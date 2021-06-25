Everyone in the world could have access to clean, affordable energy within the next nine years if countries modestly increase investments, according to new reports released this week by the United Nations. Annual investments of around $35 billion could bring electricity access for 759 million people who currently lack it, and $25 billion a year can help 2.6 billion people gain access to clean cooking between now and 2030.

The proposed global roadmap outlines concrete actions to achieve clean, affordable energy for all by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. Detailed recommendations on five priority themes were presented this week, during Ministerial-level Thematic Forums, which brought together key stakeholders virtually over five days, to mobilize actions as a major milestone on the road to the High-level Dialogue on Energy in September 2021.

The proposed roadmap, that will inform the High-level Dialogue on Energy in September and be considered in the political statement resulting from the summit, is based on reports submitted by five Technical Working Groups that have brought together over 160 experts since March, co-led by 16 UN and international organisations, grouped by thematic focus. The five focus areas are:

energy access,

energy transition,

enabling the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through inclusive, just energy transitions,

innovation, technology and data, and

finance and investment.

The European Investment Bank together with the International Energy Agency, International Finance Corporation and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, co-leads the report on finance and investment.