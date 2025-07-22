Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Karl Nehammer appointed new Vice-President of the European Investment Bank

22 July 2025
Nidetzky
  • Former Chancellor of Austria will join the EIB Management Committee.
  • Vice-President Nehammer will start on 1 September, succeeding Swedish Vice-President Thomas Ostros.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karl Nehammer as a new Vice-President and Member of its Management Committee, following a decision by the 27 EU Finance Ministers, representing the EIB’s shareholders, the EU Member States.

Mr. Nehammer, an Austrian national, has been nominated by Austria and is set to take up his duties on 1 September 2025, succeeding current Vice-President Thomas Östros.

Karl Nehammer joins the EIB with a wealth of experience from his distinguished career in Austrian politics. He served as the Federal Chancellor of Austria from 2021 to 2025. Prior to this, he was Minister of the Interior from 2020 to 2021, and he was a member of the National Council from 2017 to 2020 as well as Secretary-General of the People's Party.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño welcomed the appointment, stating, “I am pleased to welcome Karl Nehammer to the EIB Management Committee. His profound experience in European politics will be an important asset for our Group and for delivering on key EU policy goals.”

Upon his appointment, Karl Nehammer remarked, “I am thrilled to join the European Investment Bank, an institution vital to the economic well-being and strategic autonomy of the European Union. The EIB plays a key role in backing priority investment across Europe and worldwide, and I look forward to working with President Calviño, my fellow Management Committee members, EIB Group staff and stakeholders to advance the Bank’s critical mission”.

The EIB Group has operated in Austria since 1973 and since then the EIB  has provided more than EUR 34 billion for public and private investment across the country. The last Austrian Vice-President of the EIB was Wilhelm Molterer who served from 2011 to 2015.

Background information  

The EIB’s Management Committee is the Bank’s permanent collegiate executive body, composed of a President and eight Vice-Presidents. Its members are appointed by the EIB’s Board of Governors, which consists of the economy and finance ministers of the 27 EU Member States.

The Committee collectively oversees the day-to-day running of the EIB and is responsible for preparing and ensuring the implementation of the Board of Directors' decisions, particularly concerning borrowing and lending operations.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world. 

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.   

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.   

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers.Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average. 

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.

Contact

Richard Willis

Press Office

Reference

2025-293-EN

Share

Related tags

  • corporates
Show more Show less

More press releases
19 May 2025

Austria: Erste Bank and EIB support €1.5 billion investment in affordable housing

Under a new financing arrangement, the EIB Board of Directors has made an additional €200 million available to Erste Bank, on top of the previous €600 million, for subsidised and non-profit housing. These funds can be combined under a new initiative to not only address the lack of affordable housing in Austrian cities, but also to adapt the existing housing supply to the needs of youth and older individuals.

Austria European Union
19 March 2025

Austria: EIB supports hydropower expansion in Upper Austria

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted Energie AG Oberösterreich in Upper Austria a financing package of up to €400 million to expand hydropower. Energie AG plans to invest a total of over €600 million in a new pumped storage power plant in Ebensee and a planned run-of-river hydropower plant in Roitham/Traunfall.

Austria European Union
4 March 2025

Austria: Land Burgenland and Burgenland Energie partner with EIB on largest wind and solar project portfolio

Together with Austria’s largest banks (UniCredit Bank Austria, Raiffeisen Bank International, Erste Bank and Wiener Städtische) and European financing institutions (Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Talanx Group), the European Investment Bank (EIB) is helping fund the largest-ever portfolio for the construction of solar and wind power plants in Austria with a loan of €250 million. Erste Bank and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg will provide a further €100 million in loans supported by the EIB. This is the biggest financing project for green energy from solar and wind in Austria that the EIB has ever participated in.