Karl Nehammer appointed new Vice-President of the European Investment Bank

Nidetzky

Former Chancellor of Austria will join the EIB Management Committee.

Vice-President Nehammer will start on 1 September, succeeding Swedish Vice-President Thomas Ostros.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Karl Nehammer as a new Vice-President and Member of its Management Committee, following a decision by the 27 EU Finance Ministers, representing the EIB’s shareholders, the EU Member States.

Mr. Nehammer, an Austrian national, has been nominated by Austria and is set to take up his duties on 1 September 2025, succeeding current Vice-President Thomas Östros.

Karl Nehammer joins the EIB with a wealth of experience from his distinguished career in Austrian politics. He served as the Federal Chancellor of Austria from 2021 to 2025. Prior to this, he was Minister of the Interior from 2020 to 2021, and he was a member of the National Council from 2017 to 2020 as well as Secretary-General of the People's Party.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño welcomed the appointment, stating, “I am pleased to welcome Karl Nehammer to the EIB Management Committee. His profound experience in European politics will be an important asset for our Group and for delivering on key EU policy goals.”

Upon his appointment, Karl Nehammer remarked, “I am thrilled to join the European Investment Bank, an institution vital to the economic well-being and strategic autonomy of the European Union. The EIB plays a key role in backing priority investment across Europe and worldwide, and I look forward to working with President Calviño, my fellow Management Committee members, EIB Group staff and stakeholders to advance the Bank’s critical mission”.

The EIB Group has operated in Austria since 1973 and since then the EIB has provided more than EUR 34 billion for public and private investment across the country. The last Austrian Vice-President of the EIB was Wilhelm Molterer who served from 2011 to 2015.

Background information

The EIB’s Management Committee is the Bank’s permanent collegiate executive body, composed of a President and eight Vice-Presidents. Its members are appointed by the EIB’s Board of Governors, which consists of the economy and finance ministers of the 27 EU Member States.

The Committee collectively oversees the day-to-day running of the EIB and is responsible for preparing and ensuring the implementation of the Board of Directors' decisions, particularly concerning borrowing and lending operations.

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers.Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

