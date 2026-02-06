Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

Ethics and Compliance Committee

The Ethics and Compliance Committee rules and makes decisions on any conflict of interest of a member or former member of the Board of Directors or of the Management Committee, provides opinions on any conflict of interest of a member or an observer  of the Audit Committee.

The Committee also provides opinions on any ethical matter concerning members of the Board of Directors or the Management Committee, regulated in their respective Code of Conduct or in related relevant provisions.

Composition

The Ethics and Compliance Committee is composed of the four longest-serving directors who have volunteered to participate in it, plus the Chairman of the Audit Committee, and is chaired by the longest-serving director on a 3 years rotation basis.

Key publications

10 October 2025

Operating Rules of the Ethics and Compliance Committee

The Operating Rules of the Ethics and Compliance Committee (ECC) set out the provisions applying to the Ethics and Compliance Committee of the European Investment Bank.

8 July 2025

Ethics and Compliance Committee – 2024 Annual Report

The Ethics and Compliance Committee rules and makes decisions on any conflict of interest of any member and former member (during their cooling-off period) of the Board of Directors or the Management Committee.

More publications  