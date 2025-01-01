Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Europe, and the world at large, are facing multiple crises at once: inflation, the war in Ukraine, energy insecurity and climate change. As a result, the choices that European policymakers, financial institutions and business leaders make in response to these challenges will shape our future for years to come.

That is why the European Investment Bank Group staged its first-ever EIB Group Forum in Luxembourg on 27-28 February 2023. The event brought together key voices from the public and private sector to discuss a range of issues, including social inequality, economic stability, digitalisation and the green transition.

  Learn more about the agenda and speakers on the EIB Group Forum website.

Forum highlights

Forum replay

Replay the EIB Group Forum, from key investment signatures to must-see speeches and panel discussions.

Werner Hoyer, EIB President
“We have good offers to make, on the other hand we need inspiration”
Marjut Falkstedt, EIF Chief Executive
“We have to become much more open and proactive in developing markets”
Emmanuel Macron, French President
“History has only validated the existence and action of the EIB”
Klaus Iohannis, Romanian President
“European funds and investments have been the source of Romania’s prosperity”
Oulimata Sarr, Senegalese Minister
“How do we leverage and scale a climate resilient agriculture and food system”
Bertrand Piccard, Solar Impulse Foundation Chairman
“Fighting climate change is the biggest business opportunity of the century”
Energy security & the green transition
As a motivation for more Europe
Global Gateway
European partners fostering sustainable investments
Watch the full replay

Featured stories

Opportunity for reinvention
What Europe’s economy needs now
Cohesion is green
Venture capital for European tech

Find out more on our activities

 
 

EIB Global

We build stability and sustainable growth and we fight climate change worldwide.

 
 

Climate and environmental sustainability

Taking action to address the climate and environment emergency in the critical decade 2021-2030.

 
 

Tackling global challenges together

We aim for more jobs, a clean planet and better quality of life for everyone through multilateral action.

 
 

Development solutions

Development Solutions lay out projects and ideas that are having a big impact on the global economy.

 
 

COVID-19 response

Responding to the health and economy-related challenges in Europe, and across the world.

 
 

All forum news

