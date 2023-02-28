EIB Forum call for ‘simple and fast’ response

Against a background of economic difficulty, the engine of growth cited by every participant was also the one that will help counter the great challenge of climate change. “The basic principle most people in business seem to agree on is that the crisis should be in no way an excuse to dilute our climate ambition,” said Dmitri Papalexopoulos, chairman of TITAN Cement Group. “That train has left the station a long time ago. There's no going back.”

Papalexopoulos added that the European Union should learn from the US Inflation Reduction Act, which creates incentives for clean technology and subsidies for products made in the United States. “It is simple and it’s fast,” he said. “How can we in Europe go from controlling to enabling? From making sure everything is done right, to making sure it’s simple and can move as fast as it has to.”

A series of start-up and growth companies described the difficulty of financing climate technology in Europe—from XOcean, an Irish company whose marine robots provide data to wind farm operators, to Verkor, a French firm seeking to build a “Gigafactory” to manufacture batteries for electric vehicles. Verkor Chief Executive Benoit Lemaignan summed up the experience: “It’s the reality that the big, deep pockets are not European.”

Another battery maker, Christian Rood, chief executive of Einhoven-based LeydenJar, described how his firm started with a €300 000 loan from the Dutch government, while his US competitors got going with $5 million in venture capital.

“The lack of scale-ups in Europe has real consequences for the companies themselves,” said Ann Mettler, European vice president for Breakthrough Energy, an organization founded by Bill Gates to speed up sustainable energy innovation. “There are wider macroeconomic consequences, where hardly any major corporate players emerge.”

“There are lots of really good startups now,” she said, “but we haven’t cracked this problem with the scale-ups.”

Echoing Papalexopoulos’s call for a response as simple as the US Inflation Reduction Act, Mettler won the loudest applause of the Forum for her appeal for “speed, scale and simplicity. I want to call for a Complexity Reduction Act.”

The growth companies featured at the conference, each of which has received financing from the European Investment Bank, all specified that they wanted to remain European, while working with clients in US markets. This strategic autonomy – maintaining European ownership of European ideas – was stressed by a number of speakers. French President Emmanuel Macron described the European Investment Bank as “more essential today than ever before in helping us to build a sovereign Europe, a united Europe in command of its destiny.”