Luxembourg
24
sep 2025

Meeting No. 586 of the Board of Directors

Location: EIB headquarters, 98-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer, Luxembourg , lu

In accordance with its Rules of Procedure, the EIB convenes the meetings of its Board of Directors at least six times a year. In line with the EIB Group Transparency Policy, the Bank publishes:

  • the meeting agenda, as from four days before the meeting;
  • the minutes of the meeting, including the list of conflicts of interest declared by the participants with respect to a project to be financed. The minutes are in principle approved in the following meeting and are subsequently published on the Bank’s website.
