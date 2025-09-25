EIB Group approves €7.1 billion in new financing for European tech leaders, energy security, defence and support for Ukraine

EIB

EIF approved 21 operations strengthening Europe’s technological leadership, including first-of-its-kind fund supporting therapeutics for the central nervous system.

New investments approved for Ukraine’s businesses and to support the country’s energy, transport and digital infrastructure.

The Boards of Directors of the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF) held meetings this week and approved a total of €7.1 billion in new financing to support the European Union’s (EU) technological leadership, boost investment in energy security and life sciences and back projects for climate adaptation and urban development in Italy, business support in Spain and sustainable transport in Greece.

The Board of the EIF approved the launch the 3Seas Fund-of-Funds facility to support infrastructure development in Central and Eastern Europe. The EIF also endorsed investments aimed at reinforcing Europe’s technological leadership, with a focus on life sciences, digitalisation and defence capabilities. More specifically, a total of 21 operations contributing to the TechEU initiative were approved, including the first-of-its-kind life sciences fund dedicated to therapeutics and medical technology for the central nervous system.

“We are well on track to deliver record financing this year in support of European Union priorities from energy security to supporting Ukraine and strengthening Europe’s voice in a shifting geopolitical landscape,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño. “New investments approved under our flagship TechEU initiative will support homegrown innovations that will shape tomorrow’s economy.”

TechEU is the EU’s largest financing programme to date in support of innovation and tech leadership to attract talent, capital and investment in Europe. TechEU will provide €70 billion in EIB Group equity, quasi-equity, loans and guarantees in 2025-2027 and crowd in private capital to generate at least €250 billion in investments.

In addition, the EIB Board approved two new investments in venture capital funds aimed at supporting emerging start-ups and local entrepreneurs in Ukraine, as well as energy, transport and digital infrastructure. The EIF also approved an operation to facilitate access to finance for small businesses in Ukraine. Since the start of the Russian invasion, the EIB Group has provided €4 billion to Ukraine, repairing critical infrastructure, rebuilding schools, kindergartens, hospitals and securing the country’s energy supply.

The EIB’s Board also approved new financing to support the deployment of public transport in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, the largest city in East Africa.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

