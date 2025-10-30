EIB Group housing roadshow

The European housing sector faces unprecedented challenges affecting millions of citizens - from rising costs and declining affordability to aging infrastructure and lower energy efficiency. The EIB Group is tackling these challenges through strategic investments and partnerships across the EU.

The EIB Group action plan is aiming to boost financing and advisory support for innovation in the construction sector as well as higher investments in sustainable renovation and new build of affordable and sustainable housing.

To bring this vision to life, the EIB Group is launching a series of housing roadshows across the EU. These events will showcase key housing topics and show how member states, at national, regional, and local levels can explore EIB's support to create lasting impact in their communities.