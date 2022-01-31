Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
jul 2024

Scaling up Support on Affordable and Sustainable Housing

Location: Online seminar

The EIB is organising a series of three preparatory meetings and a major conference in the second half of 2024 to discuss challenges faced by the sector and explore best and most effective ways to stimulate support and financing for the construction and renovation of affordable housing in the EU.

This first meeting focused on exploring key administrative, economic and financial barriers and levers to unlock investments, showing successful examples of how these have been overcome. 

Results from this event will build the basis for technical workshops in early autumn, concluded by a housing conference at the end of this year.

Agenda  

  Welcome speech by EIB President Nadia Calviño

  Closing remarks by EIB Vice-President Ioannis Tsakiris

  Read the press release

Related stories

Loures sustainable housing boosts inclusion, tackles climate change
As an influx of people flee Lisbon’s housing market, Loures develops urban plan to boost housing, while tackling climate change.
Ireland: Social housing makes living more affordable

In Ireland, social housing backed by the European Investment Bank transforms the lives of people priced out of the market

A more affordable and sustainable future in northern Sweden
Affordable and sustainable housing in the north of Sweden will help a growing population and the green sector

Video

The things we take for granted: A home for Anselm

For a long time, Anselm struggled to find a place to live in Dublin, until he became eligible for social housing. In July 2023, he finally moved into an affordable home run by Focus Ireland. It changed his life.

The new apartment block was financed by the Irish Housing Finance Agency with the support of the EIB. Between 2016 and 2023, the EIB backed the agency with €650 million that resulted in 5,000 social and affordable housing units and 550 energy renovations.

